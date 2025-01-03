January 2025's Top Stocks Estimated To Be Trading Below Their Fair Value

As global markets navigate the complexities of fluctuating consumer confidence and mixed economic signals, major indices have experienced moderate gains, with technology stocks leading the charge. Amid these conditions, identifying undervalued stocks becomes crucial for investors looking to capitalize on potential market inefficiencies, especially when consumer sentiment and economic growth are in flux.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) Lundin Gold (TSX:LUG) CA$31.92 CA$63.81 50% Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) CA$67.37 CA$134.34 49.9% Bank BTPN Syariah (IDX:BTPS) IDR935.00 IDR1869.73 50% Strike CompanyLimited (TSE:6196) ¥3655.00 ¥7284.35 49.8% Camden National (NasdaqGS:CAC) US$42.25 US$84.44 50% S Foods (TSE:2292) ¥2737.00 ¥5472.35 50% Emporiki Eisagogiki Aftokiniton Ditrohon kai Mihanon Thalassis Societe Anonyme (ATSE:MOTO) €2.76 €5.50 49.8% Elekta (OM:EKTA B) SEK61.80 SEK123.12 49.8% Pluk Phak Praw Rak Mae (SET:OKJ) THB15.50 THB30.86 49.8% Vogo (ENXTPA:ALVGO) €2.95 €5.87 49.8%

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Overview: GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. offers logistics and ground transportation solutions in Mexico with a market cap of MX$142.29 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue through its logistics and ground transportation services in Mexico.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 36.8%

GMéxico Transportes is trading at MX$32.02, which is 36.8% below its estimated fair value of MX$50.68, suggesting it may be undervalued based on cash flows. Despite a dividend yield of 6.25% not being well covered by earnings, the company's earnings are forecast to grow significantly at 21.64% annually over the next three years, outpacing both its revenue growth and the broader Mexican market's expected profit growth rate.

BMV:GMXT * Discounted Cash Flow as at Jan 2025

Overview: Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. is a mobility and logistics company operating in Mexico with a market cap of MX$10.57 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is derived from three main segments: Cargo Transportation (MX$8.12 billion), Mobility of Personnel (MX$10.17 billion), and Logistics and Technology (MX$9.94 billion).

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 40.3%