January 2025's Top Insider-Owned Growth Stocks

As global markets navigate a choppy start to the year, with U.S. equities facing inflation fears and political uncertainty, investors are keenly observing how these conditions affect growth stocks. In this environment, companies with high insider ownership often stand out as they suggest confidence from those who know the business best, offering a potential edge in turbulent times.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Duc Giang Chemicals Group (HOSE:DGC) 31.4% 23.8% Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 41.2% Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283) 30.3% 26.3% Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (ASX:CUV) 10.4% 25.4% People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400) 16.4% 37.3% Medley (TSE:4480) 34% 27.2% Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) 16.2% 84.3% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 120.1% Fulin Precision (SZSE:300432) 13.6% 66.7% Findi (ASX:FND) 34.8% 112.9%

Let's dive into some prime choices out of the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior Co., Ltd focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of passenger car components for OEMs and automakers both in China and internationally, with a market cap of CN¥14.46 billion.

Operations: Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior generates revenue from the sale of passenger car components to original equipment manufacturers and automakers in both domestic and international markets.

Insider Ownership: 24.2%

Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior is trading at a significant discount to its estimated fair value, presenting potential growth opportunities. The company's earnings are forecast to grow 22.69% annually, with revenue expected to outpace the broader Chinese market at 20.4% per year. Recent financials show solid performance with sales reaching CNY 4.80 billion and net income improving to CNY 623.03 million for the first nine months of 2024, indicating robust operational momentum despite slower relative earnings growth compared to the market.

SHSE:603730 Ownership Breakdown as at Jan 2025

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: BrightGene Bio-Medical Technology Co., Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company involved in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in China with a market cap of CN¥12.71 billion.