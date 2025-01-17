January 2025's Top Insider-Owned Growth Stocks

As global markets navigate a choppy start to the year, with U.S. equities facing inflation fears and political uncertainty, investors are keenly observing how these conditions affect growth stocks. In this environment, companies with high insider ownership often stand out as they suggest confidence from those who know the business best, offering a potential edge in turbulent times.
Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership
|
Name
|
Insider Ownership
|
Earnings Growth
|
Duc Giang Chemicals Group (HOSE:DGC)
|
31.4%
|
23.8%
|
Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI)
|
22.9%
|
41.2%
|
Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283)
|
30.3%
|
26.3%
|
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (ASX:CUV)
|
10.4%
|
25.4%
|
People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400)
|
16.4%
|
37.3%
|
Medley (TSE:4480)
|
34%
|
27.2%
|
Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR)
|
16.2%
|
84.3%
|
Plenti Group (ASX:PLT)
|
12.8%
|
120.1%
|
Fulin Precision (SZSE:300432)
|
13.6%
|
66.7%
|
Findi (ASX:FND)
|
34.8%
|
112.9%
Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior Co., Ltd focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of passenger car components for OEMs and automakers both in China and internationally, with a market cap of CN¥14.46 billion.
Operations: Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior generates revenue from the sale of passenger car components to original equipment manufacturers and automakers in both domestic and international markets.
Insider Ownership: 24.2%
Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior is trading at a significant discount to its estimated fair value, presenting potential growth opportunities. The company's earnings are forecast to grow 22.69% annually, with revenue expected to outpace the broader Chinese market at 20.4% per year. Recent financials show solid performance with sales reaching CNY 4.80 billion and net income improving to CNY 623.03 million for the first nine months of 2024, indicating robust operational momentum despite slower relative earnings growth compared to the market.
-
-
BrightGene Bio-Medical Technology
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: BrightGene Bio-Medical Technology Co., Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company involved in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in China with a market cap of CN¥12.71 billion.
Operations: BrightGene's revenue is primarily derived from its activities in researching, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products within China.
Insider Ownership: 32.2%
BrightGene Bio-Medical Technology is trading 71.3% below its estimated fair value, offering potential growth prospects. Despite a decline in net income to CNY 177.41 million for the first nine months of 2024, revenue increased to CNY 976.83 million from the previous year. The company's earnings and revenue are forecast to grow significantly at 37.6% and 29.8% annually, respectively, outpacing the broader Chinese market's growth rates in both areas.
-
-
Shenzhen Yinghe Technology
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Shenzhen Yinghe Technology Co., Ltd specializes in the R&D, production, and sale of lithium-ion battery automation equipment in China, with a market cap of CN¥11.78 billion.
Operations: Shenzhen Yinghe Technology Co., Ltd's revenue primarily arises from its activities in the lithium-ion battery automation equipment sector within China.
Insider Ownership: 19.3%
Shenzhen Yinghe Technology is trading at 51.2% below its estimated fair value, presenting potential for growth. Despite a decrease in revenue to CNY 6.48 billion for the first nine months of 2024, the company's earnings are forecast to grow significantly at 34.48% annually, surpassing the Chinese market's projected growth rate of 25.3%. Analysts expect a stock price increase of 37%, although its dividend yield of 0.96% is not well covered by free cash flows.
-
-
Summing It All Up
-
-
-
