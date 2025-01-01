January 2025's Leading Growth Companies With Insider Confidence

In This Article:
As global markets navigate a complex landscape marked by fluctuating consumer confidence and mixed economic signals, the spotlight remains on growth stocks, which have demonstrated resilience amid recent market volatility. In this environment, companies with high insider ownership often attract attention due to the perceived alignment of interests between management and shareholders.
Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership
|
Name
|
Insider Ownership
|
Earnings Growth
|
Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320)
|
30.9%
|
39.9%
|
People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400)
|
16.4%
|
37.3%
|
SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS)
|
29.7%
|
24.8%
|
Medley (TSE:4480)
|
34%
|
31.7%
|
Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181)
|
36.4%
|
34.2%
|
Plenti Group (ASX:PLT)
|
12.8%
|
120.1%
|
Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR)
|
16.2%
|
84.5%
|
Fine M-TecLTD (KOSDAQ:A441270)
|
17.2%
|
131.1%
|
HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310)
|
18.5%
|
110.9%
|
Findi (ASX:FND)
|
34.8%
|
112.9%
Pacific Textiles Holdings
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Pacific Textiles Holdings Limited manufactures and trades textile products across various regions including China, Vietnam, Bangladesh, and the United States, with a market cap of HK$2.09 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue from the manufacturing and trading of textile products amounts to HK$5.04 billion.
Insider Ownership: 11.2%
Earnings Growth Forecast: 50.6% p.a.
Pacific Textiles Holdings is engaging in a share buyback program, potentially enhancing net asset value per share. Despite recent earnings showing a decline in net income to HK$106.86 million, revenue increased to HK$2.67 billion. The company is trading below estimated fair value and forecasts suggest significant annual profit growth of 50.6%, outpacing the Hong Kong market average. However, its dividend yield of 7.74% appears unsustainable given current earnings coverage challenges.
-
-
S Foods
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: S Foods Inc. is a Japanese meat company involved in the manufacture, wholesaling, retailing, and food servicing of meat-related products, with a market cap of ¥86.63 billion.
Operations: Revenue Segments (in millions of ¥): The company generates revenue through its primary activities, including manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, and food servicing within the meat-related food product sector in Japan.
Insider Ownership: 25.5%
Earnings Growth Forecast: 32.9% p.a.
S Foods is trading at a significant discount to its estimated fair value, with earnings projected to grow substantially at 32.91% annually, outpacing the Japanese market. Despite a recent increase in dividends, the 3.29% yield isn't well-covered by earnings or cash flow. Revenue growth is expected to exceed market rates but remain below high-growth thresholds. Recent guidance anticipates net sales of ¥445 billion and operating profit of ¥7.3 billion for fiscal year-end February 2025.
-
-
Lasertec
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Lasertec Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells inspection and measurement equipment both in Japan and internationally, with a market cap of ¥1.37 trillion.
Operations: The company's revenue primarily comes from its ¥202.94 million segment focused on the design, manufacture, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment worldwide.
Insider Ownership: 11.1%
Earnings Growth Forecast: 12.8% p.a.
Lasertec's earnings are forecast to grow at 12.8% annually, surpassing the Japanese market average of 7.9%. The company trades at a 10.8% discount to its estimated fair value, with a volatile share price recently observed. Despite high non-cash earnings quality and past year profit growth of 27.9%, revenue growth is moderate at 11.9% per year, outpacing the market but not reaching high-growth levels. No significant insider trading activity was reported recently.
-
-
