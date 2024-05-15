Jana reveals size of Wolfspeed, QuidelOrtho stakes in filing

NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - Activist investor Jana Partners owned 1.2 million shares in U.S. diagnostics company QuidelOrtho at the end of the first quarter, according to a regulatory filing made on Wednesday.

The position, which was built during the first three months of the year, amounted to a 1.8% stake in the company. Reuters first reported on Tuesday that Jana had built the stake .

The filing also shows that Jana owned a 3.6% stake, or 4.6 million shares, in Wolfspeed, the world's largest maker of silicon carbide, at the end of the quarter. Reuters reported last month that Jana is urging the company to explore all ways to improve shareholder value, including a potential sale, according to a letter.

It is not clear how much the hedge fund owns in the companies now as Wednesday's filing only reveals what the size of the stake was in March.

So-called 13F filings are backward looking but are closely watched for indications of investment trends. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)