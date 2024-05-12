James River Group Holdings (NASDAQ:JRVR) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.05

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.05 per share on the 28th of June. This makes the dividend yield 2.6%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

James River Group Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, James River Group Holdings' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 34.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 8.2% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

James River Group Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that James River Group Holdings has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. Since 2015, the dividend has gone from $0.64 total annually to $0.20. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 69% over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. It's not great to see that James River Group Holdings' earnings per share has fallen at approximately 5.8% per year over the past five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for James River Group Holdings that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

