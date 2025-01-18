Is James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Potentially Undervalued?

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the AIM, rising to highs of UK£13.80 and falling to the lows of UK£11.35. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether James Latham's current trading price of UK£11.75 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at James Latham’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In James Latham?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 9.1% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy James Latham today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £12.93, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, James Latham’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of James Latham look like?

AIM:LTHM Earnings and Revenue Growth January 18th 2025

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of James Latham, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -4.9%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, LTHM appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on LTHM for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on LTHM should the price fluctuate below its true value.

