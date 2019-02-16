James, Curry and Durant are the highest-paid NBA players—and they earn most of their money off the court

For the fifth straight year, LeBron James is the highest-paid player in the NBA.

Now in his 16th season with the league, James' earnings for the 2018-2019 season total $88.7 million, according to Forbes' list of the top 10 NBA earners.

Looking at salary, bonuses and endorsement deals, Forbes found Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant to be the second and third highest-paid players in the NBA. Curry's total earnings for the season come to $79.5 million and Durant's earnings come to $65 million.

Forbes reports that 34 year-old James makes $35.7 million in salary/bonuses and an estimated $53 million in endorsement deals from partners like Nike, Coca-Cola, Beats By Dre, Blaze Pizza and 2K Sports. James' deal with Blaze is as both an investor and franchisee — he owns 14 Blaze franchises in Chicago and seven more in Florida.

Beyond his basketball salary and endorsements, James is also continuing to build a solid business empire that contributes to his estimated $450 million net worth. In 2006, he launched the marketing and branding company LRMR Ventures with business partner Maverick Carter. In 2008, he launched production company SpringHill Entertainment, which created TV shows like "The Wall" and "Survivor's Remorse."

In 2015, he expanded into digital media with platform Uninterrupted, which snagged a $15.8 million investment from Time Warner. And then, in 2018, James stepped outside the realm of Hollywood and sports to open up the I Promise School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

Curry, the league's second highest-paid player, earns a $37.5 million salary. Meanwhile, $42 million of his earnings comes from endorsement deals with companies like Under Amour and Chase.

Most recently, the 30-year-old entered a partnership with tech company Palm and the Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten. Rakuten pays $20 million a year to have its name etched on the Warriors' jersey, and is also a sponsor of Curry's Underrated Tour. In a recent article for The Players' Tribune, Curry described the tour as "a basketball camp, in partnership with Rakuten, for any unsigned high school players rated three stars and below."

He says that his inspiration for the tour came from the personal experience of being overlooked as a basketball prospect.

In addition to his tour, Curry also launched his company SC30 last year to help him manage his investments and business ventures. In 2018, he started a production company called Unanimous Media, which signed a multi-year development deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Durant, who rounds out the top three, earns a $30 million salary and $35 million from endorsements. Last year, he created 35 Ventures to help consolidate his multiple business enterprises. This includes lucrative endorsement deals with companies like Nike, Alaska Airlines and Google. It also includes his media deals with Apple, ESPN and YouTube, as well as his investments in companies like Postmates, Lime and Rubrik.

