Jaguar's Type 00 Concept Pushes Its Radical Rebrand Even Further

It’s not easy being Jaguar. Maybe this concept car, the “Type 00,” will make it easier? Maybe? It was shown in Miami on Monday evening as part of that Florida city’s Art Week.
Incidentally, that’s pronounced “Type Zero Zero” and not “Type Oh Oh.”
Road & Track isn’t here to take part in the extended, heated debate about the marketing around Jaguar’s re-launch—one that has already blazed hot across some of the angrier parts of the internet. What matters here is always the car. And, well, a great car will overcome the clumsiest and most mystifying campaign. And the most perfectly conceived and targeted ad blitz won’t save a lousy bucket.
The Type 00 isn’t a runner, being a future-looking concept rather than a promise of production reality. It showcases the themes and design elements Jag sees as core components as it moves to an all-electric future.
A media preview was held in November in the English midlands, at Jaguar Land Rover’s lavish headquarters in Whitley, Coventry—close to the brand’s ancestral home factory at Browns Lane. Security was tight—the journalists attending had to lock up our phones and other recording devices. The event was scripted and controlled. Jaguar has a story to tell and wants to determine how this is presented. The show started by running the marketing videos that have generated so much gooey commentary. The big reveal, the Type 00, came after that.
Behind the promises of breaking molds and copying nothing, this is still a car that sits on four wheels. Albeit enormous 23-inch wheels. Sadly, although I got to see a physical model against the neutral background of a viewing room, the only images Jaguar has released are heavily manipulated renderings with pink and blue versions of the car surrounded by similarly vivid backgrounds. But I can assure you the concept really does look like this.
The Type 00 is a giant two-door with a general profile that harkens back to cars like the 1948 Alfa 6C 2500 Competizione coupe and, to a lesser extent, Jaguar’s own E-Type coupe. It has a very long hood, despite being an EV, and vast gullwing-opening doors that stretch back almost to the rear wheels, plus a severely sloped tail.
But while the E-Type and 6C were all curvy, the Type 00 is edgy. Its faceted surfaces pick up the light and reflect it aggressively, giving the car what struck me as a Seventies sci-fi vibe. Think of the aesthetic of the design of the original Tron or Logan’s Run.
What is conspicuously missing from the design is a rear window. A design feature which would have seemed more daring and original if the Polestar 4 hadn’t already taken the unglazed back end to production. Instead the Type 00’s back is lifted by a “strikethrough” element further down, horizontal bars emphasizing the width of the vehicle, and also containing the otherwise hidden taillights.
There is another radical departure inside. Jaguar has long been known for its leather and wood interior, but the Type 00 has none of that. Instead, behind the concept’s gullwing opening doors, are neat brass lines that run the length of the cabin, travertine stone along the floor and woven wool upholstery. According to Jaguar, the stone “functions as a plinth, supporting the floating seats and central spine” of the interior. For all the hoopla, Jaguar is entering its stone age. This may also be the first time that the word “plinth” has been used correctly to describe part of a car.
It gets zanier. The cabin also features a small compartment behind a power-operated door that contains three “totems” of different materials: brass, travertine, and alabaster. Placing one of these totems in a center console receptacle changes the interior theme, adjusting lighting, the digital displays and even emitting a signature blend of scent into the cabin. “Together they create a new sensorial experience, inviting user to reflect and to appreciate simple sensations,” says Jaguar.
The interior is certainly free of distractions, featuring two XL display screens—one in front of the driver, one for the front passenger—but with no physical controls except the oblong steering wheel, brake, and accelerator pedals.
What sits beneath the avante garde surface? On that we largely have to pass. Jaguar stayed largely silent on the electro-mechanical substance of the Type 00, doing without even the pretense that this could be a real car. We know that JLR is developing what will be called JEA, Jaguar Electrical Architecture, which will underpin the brand’s forthcoming models and separate from the MLA platform that sits beneath the Range Rover EV.
Production of internal combustion Jaguar models has already ended, or is close to ending. The first all-electric model will be a four-door GT—so definitely not just a productionized version of the Type 00—which should appear in 2026. During the presentation, Jaguar Managing Director Rawdon Glover talked of the resulting production EVs having a range of up to 430 miles. JLR has also previously promised power outputs beyond those of any previous Jaguar road cars, so more than 575 hp.
Jaguar’s greatest advantage has long been that it’s tied to Land Rover, which is a worldwide hit and throws off big profits. Among Jag’s challenges is holding itself together until the new electrics can (hopefully) prove themselves in the marketplace. In Southern California, some Jaguar dealers report that prospective customers are already spooked by the news that Jag won’t be making gas-powered cars and SUVs. Meanwhile some dealers have already been separated from the Jaguar brand, and are probably happier to be concentrating exclusively on Land Rover shoppers. There are a lot of obstacles ahead if Jaguar is to thrive.
The people behind this total reimagination of the Jaguar brand seem to be nothing if not wholly sincere. This concentration on modern artistic presentation to reinvent Jaguar and make it relevant in the minds of those looking to spend big on a luxury EV is ambitious, and daring. But also, in many ways, counter to what Jaguar has been—during Jaguar’s most famous era affordability compared to other top-end rivals was always one of its core attributes. Now the goal isn’t for Jaguar to sell more cars, but to double its average transaction price point and to make money on each car it sells. Depressingly, you would have to go a long way back into the corporate history to find the last point at which that was true.
Will such a bold new strategy work? That probably comes down to the question of whether the world needs more six-figure electric cars, and if Jaguar’s new brand direction will attract buyers who previously haven’t been considering its products.
Check back in about a decade for the answer.
