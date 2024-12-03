Jaguar's Type 00 Concept Pushes Its Radical Rebrand Even Further

JAGUAR LAND ROVER

It’s not easy being Jaguar. Maybe this concept car, the “Type 00,” will make it easier? Maybe? It was shown in Miami on Monday evening as part of that Florida city’s Art Week.

Incidentally, that’s pronounced “Type Zero Zero” and not “Type Oh Oh.”

Road & Track isn’t here to take part in the extended, heated debate about the marketing around Jaguar’s re-launch—one that has already blazed hot across some of the angrier parts of the internet. What matters here is always the car. And, well, a great car will overcome the clumsiest and most mystifying campaign. And the most perfectly conceived and targeted ad blitz won’t save a lousy bucket.

The Type 00 isn’t a runner, being a future-looking concept rather than a promise of production reality. It showcases the themes and design elements Jag sees as core components as it moves to an all-electric future.

A media preview was held in November in the English midlands, at Jaguar Land Rover’s lavish headquarters in Whitley, Coventry—close to the brand’s ancestral home factory at Browns Lane. Security was tight—the journalists attending had to lock up our phones and other recording devices. The event was scripted and controlled. Jaguar has a story to tell and wants to determine how this is presented. The show started by running the marketing videos that have generated so much gooey commentary. The big reveal, the Type 00, came after that.

Behind the promises of breaking molds and copying nothing, this is still a car that sits on four wheels. Albeit enormous 23-inch wheels. Sadly, although I got to see a physical model against the neutral background of a viewing room, the only images Jaguar has released are heavily manipulated renderings with pink and blue versions of the car surrounded by similarly vivid backgrounds. But I can assure you the concept really does look like this.

The Type 00 is a giant two-door with a general profile that harkens back to cars like the 1948 Alfa 6C 2500 Competizione coupe and, to a lesser extent, Jaguar’s own E-Type coupe. It has a very long hood, despite being an EV, and vast gullwing-opening doors that stretch back almost to the rear wheels, plus a severely sloped tail.

But while the E-Type and 6C were all curvy, the Type 00 is edgy. Its faceted surfaces pick up the light and reflect it aggressively, giving the car what struck me as a Seventies sci-fi vibe. Think of the aesthetic of the design of the original Tron or Logan’s Run.

What is conspicuously missing from the design is a rear window. A design feature which would have seemed more daring and original if the Polestar 4 hadn’t already taken the unglazed back end to production. Instead the Type 00’s back is lifted by a “strikethrough” element further down, horizontal bars emphasizing the width of the vehicle, and also containing the otherwise hidden taillights.

