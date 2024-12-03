Stunning or rubbish? Jaguar's new concept car divides opinion

Luxury car maker Jaguar has unveiled its new electric concept car and, like a recent controversial teaser video, it has divided opinion.

Some on social media said the new Type 00 car was "exciting" and "absolutely stunning", while others called it "rubbish" and told Jaguar's designers to "go back to the drawing board".

However, the carmaker has suggested the reaction is exactly what it wanted, as it tries to reset its brand to revive sluggish sales.

"Jaguar needs to be bold and disruptive in order to cut through and get our message across," boss Rawdon Glover told the BBC.

He said his goal was to restore Jaguar's image as a luxury brand, while no longer trying to compete by pumping out large numbers of cars.

Jaguar has long been the weakest link within the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) group, which also makes Range Rovers and Land Rover Defenders.

Since 2018, sales have plunged from 180,000 to just 67,000 last year.

Last month, JLR stopped selling new Jaguars in the UK altogether, ahead of its relaunch as an electric-only brand in 2026

The firm also announced a new logo, alongside a so-called "social media tease", which featured models dressed in bright colours but no actual vehicles.

Many criticised the advert as "woke", with Elon Musk - boss of Jaguar competitor Tesla - asking "Do you sell cars?"

Others criticised the change to Jaguar's iconic growling cat badge, which has been altered and no longer appears on the front of the car.

Mr Glover has defended the effort, saying the debate helped to draw "more eyeballs" to the firm for this week's unveiling of the new concept car.

"In that context... the strategy was successful," he said.

"We absolutely don't want to ostracize any of our customer base ... But, as I say, [the] most important thing for us is we need to attract a new audience to Jaguar's brand to make sure that we are safeguarding the next 90 years of Jaguar's future."

JLR announced the transition to electric vehicles in 2021, keeping all of its three British plants open as part of the strategy.

It said the decision to stop selling new Jaguar cars in the UK last month was a deliberate move to "create some breathing space" before unveiling its new look.

The Type 00 model unveiled at a Miami art fair is a concept car and so will not go into production for sale to the public.

