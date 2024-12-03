Jaguar rebrand: Company defends new ‘Barbie pink’ electric car

Jaguar has defended its new “Barbie pink” car, saying that it “won’t be loved by everyone” because it is “fearlessly creative”.
Gerry McGovern, the company’s chief creative officer, said Jaguar’s new Type 00 models demonstrated its desire to “strike through convention”, adding: “This is a taste of things to come”.
The unveiling of the new car follows the release a controversial advert and rebrand last month.
Speaking at the reveal of the new pink model in Miami, Florida, on Monday night Prof McGovern added: “Controversy has always surrounded British creativity when it’s been at its best”.
The launch comes hours after images of Jaguar’s new electric concept car leaked online.
Commentators seized on not the design, but the colour of the new vehicle. It was displayed most prominently in the leaked images in a hot pink that drew comparisons to the FAB 1 car driven by Lady Penelope in the Thunderbirds and Barbie’s iconic screaming pink convertible.
Others suggested that Jaguar should be renamed Pink Panther in light of the overhaul.
Jaguar described the colours of the sleek, low-slung vehicle as “Miami Pink and London Blue”.
A spokesman added: “Miami Pink celebrates the vibrancy of the city while London Blue, a modern take on the Opalescent Silver Blue of the E-Type, is a nod to Jaguar’s British heritage.”
“Jaguar has no desire to be loved by everybody,” Prof McGovern said.
“It has already stirred emotions and it will continue to. Some may love it now, some may love it later, and some may never love it.
“And that’s ok, because that’s what fearless creativity does.”
The debut of the vehicle follows more than a week of controversy about Jaguar’s relaunch. The company has consciously decided to shift away from its traditional “Jag Man” image and embrace a younger demographic as it moves towards an electric-only line-up.
In what appeared to be a reference to the row, Prof McGovern said: “Getting attention in today’s world is not always easy and I assume all of you and those following from around the world may have read a thing or two about the new Jaguar brand.
“And we’re delighted to have your attention. Controversy has always surrounded British creativity when it’s been at its best.”
He went on to compare the company’s rebrand to his “creative heroes”, including David Bowie and Vivienne Westwood, who “challenged convention and had no desire to copy the norm”.
However, critics have said the company is wrong to abandon loyal customers in pursuit of an uncertain market.
An advert trailing the rebrand was criticised online for featuring models but no cars. Some also claimed the overhaul was also “woke”.
Lulu Cheng Meservey, a board member at tech company Shopify, wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Someone on the Jaguar marketing team has greatly overestimated the size of the ‘vegan barista who wants to roll up to the drum circle in a luxury sports car’ market I fear.”
Credit: Jaguar
Rawdon Glover, Jaguar’s managing director, has said criticism of actors in the campaign was fuelled by “vile hatred and intolerance”.
Social media users also compared the car to an air conditioning unit after the company released a glimpse of the new model last month.
As well as a new colour palette, Jaguar has ditched its historic “growler” cat logo, replacing it with a new symbol featuring the letters J and L.
Others have suggested that it was too early to judge the success of the campaign, pointing out that Jaguar has succeeded in attracting significant media attention.
Mr Glover has defended the rebrand, telling the Financial Times: “We need to re-establish our brand and at a completely different price point so we need to act differently.
“If we play in the same way that everybody else does, we’ll just get drowned out. So we shouldn’t turn up like an auto brand.”