Jaguar rebrand: Company defends new ‘Barbie pink’ electric car

The car comes in the colours ‘Miami Pink’ and ‘London Blue’ - Jaguar

Jaguar has defended its new “Barbie pink” car, saying that it “won’t be loved by everyone” because it is “fearlessly creative”.

Gerry McGovern, the company’s chief creative officer, said Jaguar’s new Type 00 models demonstrated its desire to “strike through convention”, adding: “This is a taste of things to come”.

The unveiling of the new car follows the release a controversial advert and rebrand last month.

Speaking at the reveal of the new pink model in Miami, Florida, on Monday night Prof McGovern added: “Controversy has always surrounded British creativity when it’s been at its best”.

The launch comes hours after images of Jaguar’s new electric concept car leaked online.

Jaguar’s new electric car model looks strikingly different to what its consumers are used to - Jaguar

Commentators seized on not the design, but the colour of the new vehicle. It was displayed most prominently in the leaked images in a hot pink that drew comparisons to the FAB 1 car driven by Lady Penelope in the Thunderbirds and Barbie’s iconic screaming pink convertible.

Others suggested that Jaguar should be renamed Pink Panther in light of the overhaul.

Jaguar described the colours of the sleek, low-slung vehicle as “Miami Pink and London Blue”.

A spokesman added: “Miami Pink celebrates the vibrancy of the city while London Blue, a modern take on the Opalescent Silver Blue of the E-Type, is a nod to Jaguar’s British heritage.”

“Jaguar has no desire to be loved by everybody,” Prof McGovern said.

“It has already stirred emotions and it will continue to. Some may love it now, some may love it later, and some may never love it.

“And that’s ok, because that’s what fearless creativity does.”

The debut of the vehicle follows more than a week of controversy about Jaguar’s relaunch. The company has consciously decided to shift away from its traditional “Jag Man” image and embrace a younger demographic as it moves towards an electric-only line-up.

The vehicle has a sleek design - Jaguar

In what appeared to be a reference to the row, Prof McGovern said: “Getting attention in today’s world is not always easy and I assume all of you and those following from around the world may have read a thing or two about the new Jaguar brand.

“And we’re delighted to have your attention. Controversy has always surrounded British creativity when it’s been at its best.”

He went on to compare the company’s rebrand to his “creative heroes”, including David Bowie and Vivienne Westwood, who “challenged convention and had no desire to copy the norm”.

However, critics have said the company is wrong to abandon loyal customers in pursuit of an uncertain market.

An advert trailing the rebrand was criticised online for featuring models but no cars. Some also claimed the overhaul was also “woke”.

