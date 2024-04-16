Jacquemus Plants Its Flag in the Middle East With New Store

Dubai is getting a highly coveted addition to its growing list of the world’s most sought-after luxury boutiques this week.

“I am thrilled to announce the opening of our first boutique in the Middle East, in the Dubai Mall,” said designer Simon Porte Jacquemus in a statement to WWD. “I am very happy to start this new chapter for the brand and continuing its retail expansion worldwide. This opening is another step into a bigger partnership in the region. We are all looking forward to see what will be next.”

Jacquemus store in Dubai.

The more than 3,000-square-foot boutique is the brand’s third permanent store opening after the Avenue Montaigne flagship in Paris and another in Korea. It is a direct expression of the French designer’s vision, evoking a feel of his native Provence with a muted palette of natural textures like a claystone facade, travertine and wood, the company said.

Jacquemus punctuated the Dubai boutique with French artwork and decor, including the Croisillon dining chair, a revival from designer Jean Royère, and Anduze pottery handcrafted by family-run workshop Le Chêne Vert.

Ellen van Loon and Giulio Margheri of AMO designed the retail space to create a warm monochromatic background for the brand’s latest ready-to-wear, bags, shoes and accessories collections for men and women. The boutique’s curvilinear forms, broad arches and asymmetric lines reflect the brand’s signature playful style.

The boutique opened in partnership with Chalhoub Group. Jacquemus also launched e-commerce in the region last December with a dedicated platform for the UAE.

