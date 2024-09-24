Is Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) the Best Growth Stock To Buy According To George Soros?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Growth Stocks To Buy According To George Soros. In this article, we will look at where Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) ranks among the 10 best growth stocks to buy according to George Soros.

The Man Who Broke the Bank of England

George Soros, the owner of Soros Fund Management, is known as one of the most controversial investors in the history of investing. The now 94-year-old, “broke the Bank of England” after he reportedly made $1 billion from shorting the British pound in 1992. As of September 19, Soros has a net worth of $7.2 billion. He managed client money in New York from 1969 to 2011.

Soros Fund Management was founded in 1970 and manages almost $28 billion in net assets at the moment. The fund is the principal asset manager for Soros’ philanthropic venture, the Open Society Foundations (OSF). So far he has given away more than $32 billion of his fortune to the OSF. Last year, Soros handed over the fund to his eldest son, Alexander Soros, who now aims to take his philanthropic endeavors to another level.

George Soros’ Investment Philosophy

Soros is known for being ahead of the market. Historically, he has made financial decisions after gauging market feedback and predicting market activities, that have returned or saved him millions, if not billions. This is what he calls the “reflexivity” theory. By applying this theory to finance and investments, Soros values assets based on market feedback, predicts market bubbles, and exploits market opportunities. A recent example of this was when Soros pulled out a staggering $73 million from two major technology players right before the tech downturn in mid-July.

Soros also uses another method, which he calls the Soros’ Method, to forecast events in the financial markets using current data. He then tests his theories on small investments and if the theory seems to be working out, he expands his position or size of his investment. This, however, does not mean that Soros has never failed or encountered risk during his time as an investor. He has made multiple expensive decisions from which he learned lessons and has even quoted them in his books. Here is an excerpt of what he said in his book, Soros on Soros: Staying Ahead of the Curve:

“The prevailing wisdom is that markets are always right. I take the opposition position. I assume that markets are always wrong. Even if my assumption is occasionally wrong, I use it as a working hypothesis. It does not follow that one should always go against the prevailing trend. On the contrary, most of the time the trend prevails; only occasionally are the errors corrected. It is only on those occasions that one should go against the trend. This line of reasoning leads me to look for the flaw in every investment thesis. … I am ahead of the curve. I watch out for telltale signs that a trend may be exhausted. Then I disengage from the herd and look for a different investment thesis. Or, if I think the trend has been carried to excess, I may probe going against it. Most of the time we are punished if we go against the trend. Only at an inflection point are we rewarded.”

One can say that Soros’ degree in philosophy helped him carve his way into the financial markets. Now that we have studied Soros’ investment philosophy, let’s take a look at the 10 best growth stocks according to George Soros.

Our Methodology

To come up with the 10 best growth stocks according to George Soros, we examined his 13F portfolio and selected his top 10 growth stock picks, as of Q2 2024.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Soros Fund Management’s Stake Value: $52.12 Million

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 34

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) ranks eighth on our list of the best growth stocks to buy according to George Soros, and makes up 0.93% of the portfolio. The fund increased its position in the stock by 7% during the second quarter of 2024. Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) engages in the provision of engineering, technical, professional, and construction services, with a specialized focus on building data centers, life sciences facilities, and spacecraft.

The company provides its services in more than 40 countries. In the fiscal third quarter of 2024, the company logged $4.23 billion in revenue and had a backlog of $30.6 billion, up by 6% year-over-year. Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) is consistently growing and that has been brought to fruition because of its focus on portfolio optimization and high-growth sectors.

The company is benefiting from the growth in technology. Its recent spin-off may tremendously expand the company’s position in the technology industry. Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) is set to merge its Critical Mission Solutions and Cyber & Intelligence Government Services Businesses with Amentum. This will make Jacobs a pure-play technology company, creating new and improved opportunities for its employees.

On the financial front, Jacobs Solutions generated $10.9 billion in revenue in FY 2023, excluding segments to be merged. Total revenue for the business was $16 billion, showcasing how crucial and dominant its tech line is. Analysts are bullish on J and its future growth potential. Their 12-month median price target of $165 points to a 10% upside from current levels.

