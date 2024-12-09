Jack Ma makes rare speech at Ant Group's 20th anniversary, predicts AI-driven future

Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba Group Holding, gave a rare public speech at the 20th anniversary of the company's fintech affiliate Ant Group, saying he had faith in the "next 20 years of Ant" and expects "more miracles", according to Chinese media reports and people who were there.

Ma's attendance at the evening event on Sunday was the first time he had addressed Ant since it withdrew its mega initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong and Shanghai in November 2020.

Early last year, the Chinese entrepreneur distanced himself from Ant by promising to cede control of the fintech giant. At the end of 2023, China's central bank declared that Ant's mobile payments platform Alipay had "no actual controller".

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post.

Jack Ma attends the 20th anniversary celebration of Ant Group with chairman Eric Jing Xiandong (right) and co-founder Peng Lei (left). Photo: 36Kr alt=Jack Ma attends the 20th anniversary celebration of Ant Group with chairman Eric Jing Xiandong (right) and co-founder Peng Lei (left). Photo: 36Kr>

In his brief speech, Ma, one of Ant's founders, congratulated the company's achievements. While he has resigned from corporate roles and kept a low profile in recent years, Ma is still regarded as the spiritual leader of the business empire he created and a face of China's private sector.

"Twenty years ago, the internet had just begun, and my generation was fortunate to seize the opportunities offered by the internet," Ma said. "From today's perspective, the changes brought by artificial intelligence in the next 20 years will go beyond everyone's imagination, as AI will bring a greater era."

"AI will change everything, but it doesn't mean AI can dictate everything," he said. "While technology is important, the real truth to determine success or failure is whether we can create truly valuable and unique things in the coming era."

Ma, 60, said that Ant would continue to use technology to bring "progress and changes" to people's lives in the next two decades.

Ant did not publish any statement about Ma's speech, but its transcript and video clips have gone viral on Chinese social media platforms.

An Ant Group building in Hangzhou, China. Photo: Shutterstock alt=An Ant Group building in Hangzhou, China. Photo: Shutterstock>

Story Continues