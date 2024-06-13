Jack in the Box announces 15 restaurants coming to GA. Will one be opening in Macon?

Jack in the Box will soon open 15 locations in Georgia, and while the company hasn’t picked locations, Macon is among its focus markets.

The expansion marks the company’s entry into the Peach State and signifies growth for the brand in the Southeastern United States. Officials for the franchise said they will be strategically located across Georgia with a focus on the growing markets of Macon, Augusta and Savannah.

Jack in the Box is known for its burgers, tacos, chicken sandwiches, milkshakes, breakfast and late-night snacking options. The new locations will offer dine-in, drive-thru, and mobile ordering options and will be open 24 hours per day, according to Business Wire.

“This new franchise commitment represents a significant step forward in our strategic expansion across the Southeastern United States,” Tim Linderman, chief development officer at Jack in the Box said in a statement. “With the addition of 15 new franchise commitments in and over 30 recently announced commitments in Florida, we’re excited to bring our craveable 24/7 menu to even more communities. Georgia’s thriving business environment and strong consumer base make it a perfect fit for our continued growth.”

The burger chain announced in late 2023 that it had signed commitments for 123 new restaurants, which it plans to develop over the next few years.

Jack in the Box currently boasts roughly 2,200 restaurants throughout 22 states, with its stores mostly concentrated in the west and south.