Is J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Trading At A 23% Discount?

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, J D Wetherspoon fair value estimate is UK£7.80
J D Wetherspoon's UK£6.00 share price signals that it might be 23% undervalued
Analyst price target for JDW is UK£8.31, which is 6.5% above our fair value estimate
In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The Method
We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (£, Millions)
|
UK£68.9m
|
UK£75.3m
|
UK£85.0m
|
UK£91.8m
|
UK£97.6m
|
UK£102.4m
|
UK£106.7m
|
UK£110.4m
|
UK£113.9m
|
UK£117.1m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x3
|
Analyst x3
|
Analyst x3
|
Est @ 8.01%
|
Est @ 6.24%
|
Est @ 5.00%
|
Est @ 4.13%
|
Est @ 3.53%
|
Est @ 3.10%
|
Est @ 2.80%
|
Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 12%
|
UK£61.6
|
UK£60.3
|
UK£60.8
|
UK£58.8
|
UK£55.8
|
UK£52.4
|
UK£48.8
|
UK£45.2
|
UK£41.7
|
UK£38.3
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£524m
The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 12%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£117m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (12%– 2.1%) = UK£1.2b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£1.2b÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= UK£404m
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£927m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£6.0, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 23% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
The Assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at J D Wetherspoon as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for J D Wetherspoon
Strength
-
Debt is well covered by cash flow.
-
Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.
Weakness
-
Earnings declined over the past year.
-
Interest payments on debt are not well covered.
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Hospitality market.
Opportunity
-
Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the British market.
-
Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
Threat
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the British market.
Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For J D Wetherspoon, we've compiled three important elements you should look at:
