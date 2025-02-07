Iveco considering defence unit spin-off, guides for moderate 2025 profit increase

MILAN (Reuters) - Iveco Group said on Friday its was considering a spin-off of its defence unit, as the truck and bus maker guided for a moderate increase in its operating profit this year.

The separation of the double-digit margin IDV defence business, which would also include the ASTRA quarry truck brand, "could simplify the group structure, increase management focus and create strategic flexibility for both businesses," the company said in a statement.

Iveco said it saw adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from industrial activities between 850-900 million euros ($882-$934 million)in 2025. That compares with 851 million euros in 2024, slightly above the group's forecast.

($1 = 0.9639 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Giulia Segreti)