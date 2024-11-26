GuruFocus.com

Ituran Location and Control Ltd (ITRN) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth

  • Revenue: $83.5 million, a 3% increase year-over-year.

  • Subscription Fees Revenue: $59.6 million, a 1% decrease year-over-year.

  • Product Revenue: $23.9 million, a 14% increase year-over-year.

  • EBITDA: $23.3 million, representing 27.9% of revenues, a 4% increase year-over-year.

  • Net Income: $13.7 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.69, a 9% increase year-over-year.

  • Cash Flow from Operations: $17.2 million for the third quarter.

  • Net Cash Position: $67.3 million as of September 30, 2024.

  • Dividend: $8 million declared for the quarter.

  • Subscriber Growth: Net increase of 40,000 subscribers in the quarter.

Release Date: November 21, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Ituran Location and Control Ltd (NASDAQ:ITRN) reported steady growth in revenue and profit across its operating geographies, despite currency headwinds.

  • The company achieved a high level of 40,000 net new subscribers in the quarter, reaching the top end of their expectations.

  • A new five-year contract with Nissan Chile was announced, expanding their long-term partnership with Nissan and potentially adding tens of thousands of vehicles to their service.

  • The company maintains a strong net cash position of over $67 million and continues to generate positive cash flow, with $17.2 million in the quarter.

  • Ituran Location and Control Ltd (NASDAQ:ITRN) declared a strong quarterly dividend of $8 million, representing a 60% increase over the previous year and an annualized return of over 6%.

Negative Points

  • The strengthening of the US dollar negatively impacted the company's local currency denominated results when presented in US dollars.

  • Revenues from subscription fees decreased by 1% year-over-year when translated into US dollars, despite a 4% increase in local currencies.

  • The company faces long sales cycles in its B2B segment, particularly with automakers and insurance companies, due to strategic decisions and contract negotiations.

  • The motorcycle insurance product, while gaining traction, is considered a risky segment due to high theft rates, requiring significant technological solutions.

  • The geopolitical and economic situation in Israel, including a recent war and economic downturn, poses challenges, although the company has managed to maintain stability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the decline in service revenues compared to the previous year? A: The decline in service revenues by almost $600,000 is primarily due to currency exchange effects. Excluding this, the currency impact was about $3 million, indicating that service revenues actually increased as expected. - Eli Kamer, CFO

