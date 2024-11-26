Ituran Location and Control Ltd (ITRN) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth ...

Revenue: $83.5 million, a 3% increase year-over-year.

Subscription Fees Revenue: $59.6 million, a 1% decrease year-over-year.

Product Revenue: $23.9 million, a 14% increase year-over-year.

EBITDA: $23.3 million, representing 27.9% of revenues, a 4% increase year-over-year.

Net Income: $13.7 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.69, a 9% increase year-over-year.

Cash Flow from Operations: $17.2 million for the third quarter.

Net Cash Position: $67.3 million as of September 30, 2024.

Dividend: $8 million declared for the quarter.

Subscriber Growth: Net increase of 40,000 subscribers in the quarter.

Release Date: November 21, 2024

Positive Points

Ituran Location and Control Ltd (NASDAQ:ITRN) reported steady growth in revenue and profit across its operating geographies, despite currency headwinds.

The company achieved a high level of 40,000 net new subscribers in the quarter, reaching the top end of their expectations.

A new five-year contract with Nissan Chile was announced, expanding their long-term partnership with Nissan and potentially adding tens of thousands of vehicles to their service.

The company maintains a strong net cash position of over $67 million and continues to generate positive cash flow, with $17.2 million in the quarter.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd (NASDAQ:ITRN) declared a strong quarterly dividend of $8 million, representing a 60% increase over the previous year and an annualized return of over 6%.

Negative Points

The strengthening of the US dollar negatively impacted the company's local currency denominated results when presented in US dollars.

Revenues from subscription fees decreased by 1% year-over-year when translated into US dollars, despite a 4% increase in local currencies.

The company faces long sales cycles in its B2B segment, particularly with automakers and insurance companies, due to strategic decisions and contract negotiations.

The motorcycle insurance product, while gaining traction, is considered a risky segment due to high theft rates, requiring significant technological solutions.

The geopolitical and economic situation in Israel, including a recent war and economic downturn, poses challenges, although the company has managed to maintain stability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the decline in service revenues compared to the previous year? A: The decline in service revenues by almost $600,000 is primarily due to currency exchange effects. Excluding this, the currency impact was about $3 million, indicating that service revenues actually increased as expected. - Eli Kamer, CFO

