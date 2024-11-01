GuruFocus.com

Itron Inc (ITRI) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue and Earnings Propel Growth

  • Revenue: $615 million, increased 10% year over year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA: $89 million, a record, increased 29% year over year.

  • Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share: $1.84, an all-time quarterly record, increased $0.86 year over year.

  • Free Cash Flow: $59 million, compared to $28 million a year ago.

  • Gross Margin: 34.1%, up 70 basis points from last year.

  • GAAP Net Income: $78 million or $1.70 per diluted share, compared to $40 million or $0.87 per diluted share last year.

  • Backlog: $4 billion at the end of the third quarter.

  • Bookings: $487 million during the quarter.

  • Device Solutions Revenue: $123 million, with a gross margin of 27.2% and operating margin of 21.6%.

  • Network Solutions Revenue: $417 million, with a gross margin of 35.9% and operating margin of 27.7%.

  • Outcomes Revenue: $76 million, with a gross margin of 35% and operating margin of 14.7%.

  • Total Debt: $1.265 billion, with net debt of $282 million.

  • Cash and Equivalents: $983 million as of September 30.

  • Fourth Quarter Revenue Outlook: $600 million to $610 million.

  • Full-Year 2024 Revenue Outlook: $2.428 billion to $2.438 billion, representing a 12% increase versus 2023.

  • Full-Year 2024 Non-GAAP EPS Outlook: $5.28 to $5.38 per diluted share, up 59% versus 2023.

Release Date: October 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) reported third-quarter revenue of $615 million, a 10% increase year over year, exceeding expectations.

  • The company achieved a record adjusted EBITDA of $89 million, marking a 29% increase year over year.

  • Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) has a substantial backlog of $4 billion, with significant bookings of $487 million in the third quarter.

  • The company reported a record non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.84, a significant increase from $0.98 a year ago.

  • Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) is experiencing strong demand for its smart water and electric solutions, contributing to revenue growth across its business segments.

Negative Points

  • The company anticipates a lower revenue growth profile for 2025 due to a high base in 2024 and back-end loaded bookings.

  • Outcomes segment gross margin decreased by 360 basis points year-over-year due to a lower margin revenue mix and increased services cost.

  • The company faces challenges with regulatory and funding processes, which can delay project award to booking recognition.

  • Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) expects a decrease in non-GAAP earnings per share for the fourth quarter compared to the previous year, partly due to a higher effective tax rate.

  • The company is still working through non-inflation indexed inventory, with less than 25% remaining to flow through within the next 12 months.

