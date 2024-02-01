Italy's Treasury submits bid for Telecom Italia unit Sparkle

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury said late on Wednesday it had submitted to Telecom Italia (TIM) an offer to buy 100% of the telecoms group's submarine cable unit Sparkle.

In a separate statement, TIM said its board of directors would examine the Treasury's offer at a meeting on Feb.7.

Statements from the Treasury and the company did not give a value for the proposed offer, but a person briefed on the matter said it would value Sparkle at up to 750 million euros ($810 million), including debt and variable components.

TIM added that the Treasury's proposal includes an option to negotiate a different structure of the deal with a potential improvement of its financial terms, if TIM retains a minority stake in Sparkle for a certain period.

The sale of Sparkle, whose network extends over 600,000 km, is part of TIM CEO Pietro Labriola's plan to part ways with the former phone monopoly's fixed network assets to cut its debt pile.

