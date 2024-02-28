Italy's Leonardo signs several helicopter deals

MILAN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Italy's state-owned Leonardo said on Wednesday it had signed several agreements in the helicopter sector as it prepares to unveil a new industrial plan next month.

Leonardo did not disclose the value of the contracts.

At Heli-Expo 2024 in Anaheim, California, Leonardo signed preliminary sales agreements with UK and Irish regional distributor Sloane for nine next-generation AW09 single-engine aircraft and new orders for two AW109 Grand New and two AW109 Trekker light twins, it said in a statement.

At the same event, Leonardo announced a contract for 20 AW 139s and a multi-year framework agreement for more than 130 helicopters of various types with The Helicopter Company (THC) of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Separately, the Italian defence group and the U.S. provider of vertical flight solutions, Bristow Group Inc., have signed a framework agreement which includes firm orders for 10 AW189 Super Medium Helicopters and ten options.

Leonardo and Bristow have worked together for more than 28 years with Bristow using a range of aircraft types, the Italian group said in a statement.

Leonardo and Metro Aviation, a privately owned helicopter emergency medical service operator in the United States, signed a distribution agreement for the AW09 next-generation single-engine helicopter.

Metro will act as Leonardo's distributor for the type in the US and Canada for all civil market applications. The distribution agreement includes a commitment for 30 units, which will be converted into preliminary sales contracts.

The group releases on Thursday its 2023 preliminary results. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Alexandra Hudson)