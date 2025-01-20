Italy's ITA Airways to resume flights to Israel from Feb. 1

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's ITA Airways said on Monday it would resume flights between Rome and Tel Aviv, starting Feb. 1, after a four-month suspension triggered by conflicts in the Middle Eastern region.

Connections "will be gradually resumed, initially with one daily frequency and, from Feb. 16, with an additional nighttime flight, subject to the evolution of the geopolitical scenario," the company said in a statement.

Flight connections by several airlines between Europe and the Middle East are picking up following Sunday's entry into force of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

Last week Germany's Lufthansa, which is fresh from finalising a deal to take a 41% stake in ITA Airways, also said it and its associated airlines would resume flying to and from Tel Aviv from Feb. 1.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Gavin Jones)