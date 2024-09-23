Advertisement
Canada markets open in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    23,867.37
    +1.07 (+0.00%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,702.55
    -11.09 (-0.19%)
     

  • DOW

    42,063.36
    +38.16 (+0.09%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7382
    +0.0011 (+0.16%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    71.27
    +0.27 (+0.38%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    85,932.11
    +876.04 (+1.03%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.79
    -0.01 (-1.26%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,647.70
    +1.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,227.89
    -24.82 (-1.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7280
    -0.0120 (-0.32%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    20,052.25
    +24.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    16.48
    +0.33 (+2.04%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,214.97
    -15.02 (-0.18%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    37,723.91
    +568.61 (+1.53%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6634
    +0.0035 (+0.53%)
     

Italy's foreign minister praises UniCredit's Commerzbank move

Reuters
·1 min read

ROME (Reuters) - UniCredit is "doing well" to act within the European Union's internal market, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told the Class CNBC network on Monday, commenting on the Milan-based bank interest for Germany's Commerzbank.

UniCredit has built up a 9% stake in Commerzbank and on Monday said it could potentially raise it to 21% using derivative contracts, in defiance of Germany's opposition to a full takeover.

Tajani said "it was more than legitimate" for an Italian company to try to buy part of a German competitor, just as it was normal for foreign firms to come to Italy and buy up local players.

"This is the internal market, being pro-European only in words leaves something to be desired, UniCredit is a big Italian bank and it is doing well to act within the internal market," the minister said.

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Alvise Armellini, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)