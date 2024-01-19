Advertisement
Italy's Eni, LG Chem press ahead with South Korea's biorefinery project

Reuters
·1 min read
Eni's logo is seen in front of the headquater in San Donato Milanese

MILAN (Reuters) - Eni's sustainable mobility unit Enilive has signed joint venture agreement with LG Chem to develop a biorefinery in South Korea.

A final investment decision on the project is expected by 2024, with the aim of completing the biorefinery by 2026, the two companies said in a statement on Friday.

Biofuel production is one of the pillars of Italian energy group Eni's decarbonisation strategy. It aims to raise its biorefining capacity to over 5 million tons per year by 2030 from 1.65 million tons a year currently.

In September, Enilive and LG Chem said they were exploring the possibility of developing a new biorefinery at the South Korean company's existing integrated petrochemical complex in Daesan, southwest of Seoul.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Gianluca Semeraro and Jasdon Neely)