Italy stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 down 0.13%

Investing.com – Italy stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the Healthcare, Industrials and Technology sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Milan, the Investing.com Italy 40 declined 0.13%.

The best performers of the session on the Investing.com Italy 40 were Telecom Italia (BIT:TLIT), which unchanged 2.10% or 0.00 points to trade at 0.24 at the close. Meanwhile, Tenaris SA (BIT:TENR) added 1.26% or 0.16 points to end at 12.85 and ERG (BIT:ERG) was up 1.18% or 0.28 points to 23.92 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Recordati (BIT:RECI), which fell 1.07% or 0.55 points to trade at 51.05 at the close. Unipol Gruppo Finanziario Spa (BIT:UNPI) declined 0.90% or 0.09 points to end at 9.34 and Bper Banca SpA (BIT:EMII) was down 0.86% or 0.04 points to 4.95.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Milan Stock Exchange by 253 to 225 and 44 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 2.94% or 2.20 to $77.03 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 2.37% or 1.85 to hit $80.00 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.18% or 4.50 to trade at $2,550.80 a troy ounce.

EUR/USD was unchanged 0.23% to 1.12, while EUR/GBP unchanged 0.02% to 0.85.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.14% at 100.74.

