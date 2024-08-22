Advertisement
Italy stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 down 0.03%

Italy stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 down 0.03%

Investing.com – Italy stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the Chemicals, Technology and Oil&Gas sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Milan, the Investing.com Italy 40 fell 0.03%.

The best performers of the session on the Investing.com Italy 40 were Brunello Cucinelli (BIT:BCU), which rose 1.80% or 1.60 points to trade at 90.50 at the close. Meanwhile, UniCredit SpA (BIT:CRDI) added 1.03% or 0.37 points to end at 36.15 and Prysmian SpA (BIT:PRY) was up 0.42% or 0.26 points to 61.82 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were A2A SpA (BIT:A2), which fell 1.52% or 0.03 points to trade at 2.01 at the close. Stellantis NV (BIT:STLAM) declined 0.95% or 0.14 points to end at 14.74 and ERG (BIT:ERG) was down 0.93% or 0.22 points to 23.36.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Milan Stock Exchange by 249 to 187 and 61 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 1.79% or 1.29 to $73.22 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October rose 1.79% or 1.36 to hit $77.41 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 1.13% or 28.80 to trade at $2,518.70 a troy ounce.

EUR/USD was unchanged 0.31% to 1.11, while EUR/GBP unchanged 0.35% to 0.85.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.42% at 101.34.

