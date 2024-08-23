Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.99%

Investing.com – Italy stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Chemicals, Utilities and Financials sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Milan, the Investing.com Italy 40 added 0.99%.

The best performers of the session on the Investing.com Italy 40 were Iveco Group NV (BIT:IVG), which rose 2.61% or 0.24 points to trade at 9.29 at the close. Meanwhile, Enel (BIT:ENEI) added 1.62% or 0.11 points to end at 6.71 and DiaSorin SpA (BIT:DIAS) was up 1.58% or 1.60 points to 103.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Brunello Cucinelli (BIT:BCU), which fell 0.99% or 0.90 points to trade at 89.60 at the close. Prysmian SpA (BIT:PRY) declined 0.03% or 0.02 points to end at 61.80 and Ferrari NV (BIT:RACE) was down 0.02% or 0.10 points to 431.00.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Milan Stock Exchange by 329 to 135 and 50 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 2.49% or 1.82 to $74.83 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October rose 2.31% or 1.78 to hit $79.00 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 1.03% or 26.00 to trade at $2,542.70 a troy ounce.

EUR/USD was up 0.58% to 1.12, while EUR/GBP unchanged 0.21% to 0.85.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.64% at 100.75.

Related Articles

Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.99%

Musk's SpaceX testing breakthrough tech in risky spacewalk

Anthropic says California AI bill's benefits likely outweigh costs