Italy plots €25 a day tourist tax

Hoteliers have warned that Italy's tourist tax could hinder growth in the economy's biggest sector - Edwin Remsberg/The Image Bank RF

Italy is plotting to raise tourist taxes to as much as €25 (£21) a night, in the latest crackdown on holidaymakers.

If approved, the move would represent the latest blow for holidaymakers who have been hit with additional taxes in recent years as well as protests from locals in Europe this summer.

Italian cities are already permitted to impose taxes on overnight stays made by foreigners and Italians, with prices currently ranging between €1 to €5 per person, per night.

However, it is understood that the government’s latest proposal targets hotel rooms and suggests increasing the tourist tax in proportion to the rates charged by hotels. This could be as much as €25 a night, according to the Financial Times.

Daniela Santanchè, Italy’s tourism minister and ally of Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, revealed on social media the government was looking at raising further charges on visitors.

She said: “In times of over-tourism, we are debating this so that it really helps improve services and make tourists who pay it more responsible.”

Click here to view this content.

Prices would be €5 per room per night for a room under €100; €10 per night for rooms costing €100-€400; €15 for rooms priced at €400-€750; and €25 for rooms that are more than €750.

But hoteliers warned that the plans could hinder growth in the economy’s biggest sector.

Federalberghi, an industry body for small and medium-sized hotels, said in a statement that “the common objective must be to support growth, not slow it down”.

Barbara Casillo, director of Confindustria Alberghi, which represents larger hotels and international chains, warned other European destinations could surpass Italy if lawmakers “scare travellers” with high taxes.

She told Italian media: “If we scare travellers who come to us by giving the impression that we want to take what we can, we are not doing a good service to the country,” Casillo said in an interview. “We must be very careful.”

It comes after Venice experimented with an entry fee for visitors which critics said in May had “resoundingly failed” after the number of tourists visiting the city increased following the tax’s introduction.

Story continues

Visitors to Venice were initially charged €5 for 29 days this year, mostly weekends and holidays. Authorities have said the levy will remain in place and could be doubled for 2025, bringing it up to €10.

Bank of Italy figures show municipalities collected €775m from tourist taxes 2023.

Britons travelling abroad have recently been the subject of protests in Barcelona and the Canary Islands, with holidaymakers in northern Spain recently being blocked by activists on a local road.

It was reported last month that Barcelona will seek to raise tourist taxes for cruise passengers visiting the city for less than 12 hours to deter excessive tourism.