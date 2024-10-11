Italy will not impose a windfall tax on energy companies, deputy minister says

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy is not considering imposing a windfall tax on energy companies, a deputy economy minister told reporters on Friday, while confirming that the government was discussing with banks how best to raise their contribution to public finances.

"There are different solutions we are discussing with them (the banks). We have to find something that is balanced, that brings revenue to the state coffers, that is the goal," Maurizio Leo told reporters at an event in Milan.

Leo, a member of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party, ruled out any move to seek additional revenues from energy companies.

