ISS urges Apple investors to vote against proposal to scrap diversity policies

(Reuters) -Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services on Friday recommended that Apple (AAPL) shareholders vote against an investor proposal asking the tech giant to consider abolishing its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies.

Big Tech companies Meta, Alphabet and Amazon are among a series of firms that had scrapped their DEI goals leading up to and after Republican Donald Trump's return to the U.S. presidency.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The iPhone maker's annual meeting is scheduled for Feb. 25.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Devika Syamnath)