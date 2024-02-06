Advertisement
Canada markets open in 3 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    20,871.89
    -213.20 (-1.01%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,942.81
    -15.80 (-0.32%)
     

  • DOW

    38,380.12
    -274.30 (-0.71%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7386
    -0.0002 (-0.03%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    72.79
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    58,257.58
    -145.86 (-0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,041.30
    -1.60 (-0.08%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,937.24
    -25.49 (-1.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    17,727.25
    +27.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.63
    -0.04 (-0.29%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,636.00
    +23.14 (+0.30%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    36,160.66
    -193.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6882
    +0.0009 (+0.13%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS SINK AFTER FED'S POWELL CHILLS RATE-CUT HOPES

Nvidia touches new highs, helping tech sector stay in green

Israeli cyber security firm Check Point Q4 profit up, CEO to move to executive chairman

Reuters
·1 min read

JERUSALEM, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Check Point Software Technologies on Tuesday beat fourth-quarter profit expectations and announced CEO Gil Shwed plans transition into the role of executive chairman.

The Israeli-based company reported $2.57 per diluted share excluding one-off items for the October-December quarter, up 5% from $2.45 a year earlier. Revenue grew 4% to $664 million.

That beat the $2.48 a share on revenue of $661.5 million expected by analysts, LSEG data from Refinitiv showed.

Check Point said it bought back 2.2 million shares in the quarter, worth $313 million, as part of an ongoing $2 billion share buyback programme.

"I feel it is the right time for me to focus on the evolution of Check Point and its next stage. I intend to transition into the role of executive chairman charting the future of Check Point and the cyber security market," Shwed said in a statement.

"We’re initiating the succession process to hire a new CEO, and once completed I will transition into my new position as executive chairman."

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Jason Neely)