ISOTeam Full Year 2024 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

ISOTeam (Catalist:5WF) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: S$130.2m (up 18% from FY 2023).

Net income: S$6.51m (up 364% from FY 2023).

Profit margin: 5.0% (up from 1.3% in FY 2023).

EPS: S$0.009 (up from S$0.003 in FY 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

ISOTeam Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 7.0%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 9.0%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Repair and Redecoration (R&R) segment contributing a total revenue of S$50.4m (39% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth S$110.0m amounted to 85% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to S$14.9m (93% of total expenses). Over the last 12 months, the company's earnings were enhanced by non-operating gains of S$2.44m. Explore how 5WF's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

The company's shares are down 5.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that ISOTeam is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is potentially serious...

