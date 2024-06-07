An isolated Amazon tribe got the internet through Elon Musk's Starlink — and now some are glued to adult sites

Brazil’s Marubo tribe is a 2,000-member community that has lived along the Ituí River in the Amazon rainforest for centuries, inhabiting small huts and sustaining themselves with a diet of cassava, wild boar, fish and banana porridge.

But thanks to Tesla founder Elon Musk’s Starlink, this remote tribe now has access to high speed internet. Starlink utilizes a network of satellites orbiting the Earth to deliver internet connectivity to underserved areas.

The new technology has brought many benefits to the remote community — notably the ability to call for help during emergencies like venomous snake bites.

“It’s already saved lives,” Enoque Marubo (all Marubo use the same last name) told the New York Times.

However, the arrival of Starlink also brought some challenges to the community, which once had little contact with the outside world.

Alfredo Marubo expressed his concern to the Times regarding young men accessing adult websites and sharing explicit videos in group chats.

“We’re worried young people are going to want to try it,” he said. For context, kissing in public is frowned upon in Marubo culture.

And then there’s the concern about the excessive time young people spend glued to their phones.

“Young people have gotten lazy because of the internet,” remarked 73-year-old Tsainama Marubo.

Tribe leaders have made the decision to impose restrictions on internet access: access is limited to two hours in the morning, five hours in the evening, and available all day on Sunday.

During these periods, the Times observed that many tribe members “are crouched over or reclined in hammocks on their phones” and spend “lots of time” on WhatsApp.

A booming business

According to the Times, the Marubo tribe is just one among the hundreds of tribes in Brazil gaining access to the internet through Starlink.

This innovative internet service is gaining popularity across the globe.

Opening its beta internet service to the public in late 2020, Starlink garnered approximately 10,000 users by February 2021. The momentum only accelerated. By December 2022, Starlink boasted over one million active subscribers.

Fast forward to September 2023, and Starlink's reach extended to more than 60 countries, linking over two million active customers.

The expansion continues to this day.

In a post on X last month, Musk announced that Starlink has surpassed three million customers in 99 countries.

Offering a diverse range of service plans tailored to both individuals and businesses, Starlink possesses significant revenue potential. According to projections from market research firm Quilty Space, Starlink is on track to generate $6.6 billion in revenue in 2024.

Getting a piece of the action

If you want to invest in Starlink, keep in mind that it’s owned by SpaceX, the aerospace company founded by Musk, which designs, manufactures and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft.

With an ambitious mission to reduce space transportation costs and pave the way for multiplanetary life, SpaceX's vision extends beyond the traditional boundaries of Earthbound companies.

Because SpaceX is a private company, investors can’t buy its shares on the stock market. However, some platforms — such as Rainmaker Securities and Hiive — allow accredited investors to buy shares of private companies, including SpaceX.

To be an accredited investor, you need to have a net worth of over $1 million or an earned income exceeding $200,000 (or $300,000 together with a spouse) in the past two years.

Investors interested in Starlink’s growth may also want to check out other players in the satellite communications industry.

For instance, Iridium Communications (IRDM) provides access to voice and data services through its constellation of 66 interconnected low earth orbit satellites. The company is publicly traded, and has grown its global subscriber base at a compound annual growth rate of 15% over the last five years.

