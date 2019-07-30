The Isle of Man TT Is a Test of Pure Talent

From Road & Track

When it comes to the top level of motorsport, some teams are willing to spend a lot of money to win. Look at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, or the Pikes Peak hillclimb. Corporate money goes a long way in determining who takes victory. It's not like that at the Isle of Man TT.

At the TT, almost anyone can win. It doesn't take an insane amount of money to build a title-winning bike—the real differentiator is rider skill. Norris Farrow, project leader for Honda's extensive six-bike entry into the race, admits as such in this Isle of Man TT documentary put together by Jeremy Hart. He says his team spends well over six figures every year to compete. Other teams, like the skeleton crew of Forest Dunn, might spend around $10,000 on the event, while being nearly as competitive.

Hart, a veteran filmmaker, is the same man responsible for sending a WRX STI down a bobsled course, and who tested Rolls-Royce's first 4x4, a Paris-Dakar Rally Corniche, for us in 2018. He took a small team to follow four riders at the TT in 2019, and came back with this film, dubbed Isle of Man and Machine.

Hart's documentary also takes a look at how electric bikes are penetrating their way into the field, in some cases besting their gas-powered counterparts. If you have 15 minutes to kill, it's an interesting look at how competitors approach one of the world's most exciting motorsport events.



