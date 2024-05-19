Islands agree to align tax standards

Ministers from the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man met this week to discuss tax standards and working together.

They reconfirmed their shared commitment to international tax standards following a joint statement they released in May.

The statement expressed the three Crown Dependencies' intention to align their approaches to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) Pillar Two framework.

The ministers, who held this week's talks remotely, also agreed that working openly and co-operating with each other on topics of mutual interest benefited all three islands and should continue.

