ISEC Healthcare (Catalist:40T) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of ISEC Healthcare (Catalist:40T) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for ISEC Healthcare, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = S$17m ÷ (S$119m - S$17m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

Therefore, ISEC Healthcare has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Healthcare industry average of 7.7% it's much better.

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for ISEC Healthcare's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating ISEC Healthcare's past further, check out this free graph covering ISEC Healthcare's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 17% and the business has deployed 54% more capital into its operations. Since 17% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, ISEC Healthcare has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. In light of this, the stock has only gained 31% over the last five years for shareholders who have owned the stock in this period. So because of the trends we're seeing, we'd recommend looking further into this stock to see if it has the makings of a multi-bagger.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with ISEC Healthcare (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

