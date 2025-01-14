Taxpayers in 25 States Can Use IRS Direct File for Free in 2025

SmartAsset and Yahoo Finance LLC may earn commission or revenue through links in the content below.

Direct File has been one of the IRS’s most popular and successful programs in recent years. In 2025, it will expand significantly and become available to twice as many states. In the coming tax year, residents of 25 states will be able to use Direct File for their taxes.

This means that millions more Americans will be able to file their taxes online for free, without needing to pay potentially hundreds of dollars to services like TurboTax or H&R Block. They will also be able to file for their tax refunds online. That said, Direct Filing remains a pilot program that applies only to relatively basic tax situations. For itemized deductions and most forms of income beyond standard W-2 earnings, you will still need alternative tax solutions. The same is true if you are a resident of one of the 26 non-eligible states.

What Is Direct Filing?

Direct Filing is an IRS program that allows taxpayers to fill out and file their taxes online, replicating the services offered by private software like TurboTax and H&R Block. The program tells the users what information to enter, then automatically calculates any tax payments, deductions and applicable credits to calculate a final tax return. Users can then file this return electronically and instantly.

Unlike private services, however, Direct Filing is free.

Direct Filing is the IRS’s attempt to answer several problems raised by the current state of the income tax code.

On average, Americans spend about nine hours and $150 per year preparing and filing their taxes, according to the U.S. Digital Service. That’s just the paperwork burden for individual households, not counting businesses and other more complicated tax situations.

Congress also frequently uses the tax code to administer many different government programs. Through credits, deductions and special taxes, Congress issues means-tested assistance and attempts to create incentives that shape the economy, such as the mortgage-interest deduction.

This can be extremely useful for qualifying households. But when filing their paperwork, a taxpayer has to know they’re eligible for these programs. In some cases like the Earned Income Tax Credit, the taxpayer also needs to make fairly difficult financial calculations.

And all of this is to say nothing of the difficulty involved with filing taxes on sources of income beyond W-2 employment. Calculating interest, investments, 1099, small business, real estate and other forms of income can be significantly time consuming and complicated.

