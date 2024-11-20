The IRS has announced 3 key changes to 401(k)s for 2025

Investing in a 401(k) can be one of the best ways to grow your retirement savings. There are lots of reasons why that's the case. For one thing, it's easy since money for an employer-sponsored plan comes right out of your paycheck. The contributions are also tax deductible and your employer may match them, depending on company policy.

Don't miss

If you're already investing in a 401(k), or if you want to start, you should be aware that some key IRS changes are going into effect in 2025.

1. Contribution limit changes

The first big change will affect workers who are maxing out their accounts, or making the maximum tax-deductible contribution allowed under the law. It's an increase in the amount you're allowed to invest.

In 2024, the maximum individual contribution was $23,000, but that's jumping up to $23,500 in 2025. This means you can invest more next year. Most people probably won't hit this limit — an estimated 14% of participants contributed the maximum to their 401(k) in 2023, according to the latest Vanguard data. However, for those who do, being able to invest this extra money can mean more tax savings now and more retirement money later.

2. Supercharged catch-up contributions

Catch-up contributions are extra contributions that you can make above and beyond the standard limit once you have reached the age of 50. For many workers in this category, the 401(k) limit remains unchanged from 2024 at $7,500.

But thanks to the SECURE Act 2.0, those approaching the end of their career can now really supercharge their savings. The law ushered in a new rule that provides extra catch-up contributions for employees aged 60 to 63. Those older workers can make additional 401(k) contributions of $11,250 in 2025 instead for a total up to $34,750.

Read more: 5 ways to boost your net worth now — easily up your money game without altering your day-to-day life

While that's a lot of money, and likely out of reach for most people — Vanguard's data shows an estimated 15% of eligible employees took advantage of catch-up contributions if offered — it can be a welcome boost to those who are worried about having enough invested for the future.

3. Income limits to claim saver's credit are increasing

Finally, there's another important change in 2025. The income limit to claim the Saver's Credit is increasing to:

Story Continues