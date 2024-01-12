Iron Mountain Inc President and CEO William Meaney Sells 31,750 Shares

On January 10, 2024, William Meaney, President and CEO of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM), executed a sale of 31,750 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail here.

Iron Mountain Inc is a global business dedicated to storing, protecting, and managing information and assets. Organizations across the globe trust Iron Mountain to store and protect their information due to the company's robust security measures and reliable service.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 418,443 shares and has not made any purchases. This latest sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 37 insider sells for Iron Mountain Inc.

On the date of the sale, shares of Iron Mountain Inc were trading at $67.33, resulting in a market capitalization of $18.975 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 70.48, which is significantly above both the industry median of 18.01 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.15, with a GF Value of $58.54, indicating that Iron Mountain Inc was considered Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation metrics.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

