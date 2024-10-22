Advertisement
Canada markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    24,647.56
    -75.77 (-0.31%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,839.35
    -14.63 (-0.25%)
     

  • DOW

    42,917.29
    -14.31 (-0.03%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7232
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    72.54
    +1.98 (+2.81%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    92,734.47
    +174.06 (+0.19%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.74
    -0.01 (-1.84%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,752.70
    +13.80 (+0.50%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,229.11
    -10.60 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2120
    +0.0300 (+0.72%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    18,500.96
    -39.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    18.82
    +0.45 (+2.45%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,306.54
    -11.70 (-0.14%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,411.96
    -542.64 (-1.39%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6687
    +0.0006 (+0.09%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS PULL BACK AS FED RATE-CUT DOUBTS MOUNT

GM stock surges after automaker boosted its profitability guidance for third time this year

iRhythm's Stock Skyrockets 17% After Game-Changing FDA Approval -- Is This Just the Beginning?

Khac Phu Nguyen
·1 min read

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) just saw its stock pop nearly 17% in premarket after clinching a crucial FDA 510(k) clearance for the Zio AT cardiac monitoring device. This approval addresses past regulatory setbacks and covers design updates made to the system, including improvements to the wearable patch and data transmission. It's the first of two submissions aimed at bolstering iRhythm's compliance standing, with another FDA decision expected soon. The Zio AT, a go-to for long-term mobile cardiac telemetry, is once again proving its worth in detecting heart conditions with unmatched accuracy for non-critical care patients.

The newly cleared upgrades aren't just about compliancethey're setting the stage for enhanced patient outcomes. With a 98% compliance rate and nearly universal agreement from physicians on its reports, Zio AT's technology is designed to minimize noise and deliver high-quality ECG data over a 14-day wear period. This latest clearance demonstrates iRhythm's commitment to pushing the boundaries in digital health, blending cutting-edge wearable tech with sophisticated AI to provide doctors with the clinical insights they need to make informed decisions.

Investors are buzzing as the company gears up for the next big milestone: the upcoming decision on its second 510(k) submission. The latest win not only puts iRhythm back on the regulatory fast track but also strengthens its position in the high-stakes cardiac monitoring market. With momentum building, the company is poised to seize new growth opportunities and expand its footprint in digital healthcare, setting the stage for a promising future.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.