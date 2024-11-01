IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong EPS Growth Amid Market Challenges

Revenue: $3.896 billion, up 4.3% reported and 4.2% at constant currency.

Adjusted EBITDA: $939 million, growth of 5.7% year-over-year.

Adjusted Diluted EPS: $2.84, increased 14.1% year-over-year.

Net Book-to-Bill Ratio: 1.06, excluding a specific cancellation, it would be 1.22.

Backlog: $31.1 billion, up 8% year-over-year.

Free Cash Flow: $571 million for the third quarter.

Net Debt: $11.940 billion with a net leverage ratio of 3.27 times trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA.

Technology & Analytics Solutions Revenue: $1.554 billion, up 8.6% reported.

R&D Solutions Revenue: $2.162 billion, up 1.9% reported.

Contract Sales and Medical Solutions Revenue: $180 million, declined 1.6% reported.

Year-to-Date Revenue: $11.447 billion, up 3% reported.

Guidance for Full Year Revenue: Between $15.350 billion and $15.4 billion.

Guidance for Full Year Adjusted EBITDA: Between $3.675 billion and $3.7 billion.

Guidance for Full Year Adjusted Diluted EPS: Between $11.10 and $11.20.

Release Date: October 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) reported third-quarter revenue above the high end of their guidance range, with a 6.5% growth excluding foreign exchange and COVID-related work.

The company achieved a 14% growth in adjusted diluted EPS, demonstrating strong financial performance.

IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) successfully renewed all large pharma strategic partnerships and expanded the scope in over half a dozen partnerships.

The company's backlog reached a new record of $31.1 billion, representing an 8% growth compared to the prior year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) launched the IQVIA AI assistant, a new generative AI tool designed to provide life science customers with quick and powerful insights.

Negative Points

The clinical market environment remains choppy, with aggressive competitive pricing and tougher negotiations.

IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) faced a substantial cancellation due to drug futility, impacting quarterly net new business by approximately $350 million.

Two mega studies were delayed due to client-related logistics issues, affecting short-term guidance.

The company is experiencing pricing pressure across the board, particularly in the Functional Service Provider (FSP) segment.

IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) updated its full-year guidance due to the delay in two fast-burning mega trials, impacting revenue expectations.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Any thoughts on preliminary 2025? Given the current industry challenges, do you think you could still grow in the high single-digit range? A: Ari Bousbib, CEO: We typically don't provide guidance for the following year during the third-quarter earnings release. However, we plan to give some indication at our investor meeting on December 10. For 2024, we expect mid-single-digit growth, and my expectation is similar for 2025. We anticipate TAS to continue its growth trajectory, and RDS to grow around 5% plus, despite short-term cancellations.

Story Continues