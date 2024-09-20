iPower Inc (IPW) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Gross Margin and Strategic ...

Total Revenue: $19.5 million, down from $23.4 million in the prior year.

Gross Profit: $9.2 million, up 2% from $9.1 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2023.

Gross Margin: 47.4%, up 870 basis points from 38.7% in the year-ago period.

Total Operating Expenses: $8 million, down 34% from $12 million in the same period in fiscal 2023.

Net Income: $0.7 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to a net loss of $3 million, or $0.10 per share, in the same period in fiscal 2023.

Adjusted Net Income: $900,000, or $0.03 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $2.1 million, or $0.07 per share, in the year-ago period.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: $7.4 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $3.7 million at June 30, 2023.

Total Debt: Reduced by 46% to $6.3 million compared to $11.8 million as of June 30, 2023.

Cash Flow from Operations: $960,000, down slightly from the year-ago period.

Release Date: September 19, 2024

Positive Points

iPower Inc (NASDAQ:IPW) achieved record levels of gross margin and operating expense reductions in fiscal 2024.

The company onboarded several high-quantity supply chain partners onto its SuperSuite services platform.

iPower Inc (NASDAQ:IPW) expanded its channel distribution by launching sales on new platforms like TikTok Shop and Temu.

The company integrated Amazon Logistics services to enhance last-mile delivery capabilities.

iPower Inc (NASDAQ:IPW) reduced its inventory levels by almost 50% compared to December 31, 2023, improving cash flow generation.

Negative Points

Total revenue for fiscal Q4 was $19.5 million, down from $23.4 million in the prior year.

The company experienced a slowdown in order rates from its largest online partner after a strong rebound in the March quarter.

The demand environment for hydroponics, a previously significant category, has not been strong.

Cash flow from operations for fiscal Q4 was $960,000, down from the year-ago period.

The benefits from the new manufacturing partner in Vietnam are not yet reflected in the financials.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more color on revenue growth, particularly from your large online partner and new platforms like TikTok Shop and Temu? A: The majority of sales still come from Amazon, but new platforms like TikTok Shop and Temu are showing promising initial results. SuperSuite has seen healthy growth with multiple new partners onboarded. We also signed up with Ali Express, which will benefit us as it competes in the US online retail market. (Chenlong Tan, CEO)

Q: Can you expand on the demand side from your large channel partner and the return to normalized ordering? A: We saw a strong rebound in March after a slow December quarter. The current quarter reflects more normalized ordering patterns, suggesting a return to pre-COVID inventory management. This normalization is beneficial for steady growth and inventory turnaround. (Kevin Vassily, CFO)

Q: What is the outlook for new customer additions to the SuperSuite in 2025? A: We have onboarded significant supply chain partners and are working on technologies to reduce onboarding complexity. This will enable us to attract more partners through our business development channels. (Chenlong Tan, CEO)

Q: What percentage of sourcing will come from Vietnam, and how will this impact gross margins? A: The Vietnam initiative is just beginning but will grow. It will save on the cost of goods sold, enhancing profitability and competitiveness. However, these benefits will accrue in future quarters as the transition takes time. (Chenlong Tan, CEO; Kevin Vassily, CFO)

Q: Are the new manufacturers in Vietnam different from those in China? A: Yes, the new manufacturers in Vietnam are different. Some of our Chinese suppliers are also moving production lines outside China, but the specific ones in Vietnam are new supply chain partners. (Chenlong Tan, CEO)

Q: How are specific product categories performing? A: Home, pet, and furniture categories remain top sellers. Hydroponics is no longer a significant part of overall sales. Future growth is expected in home, furniture, pet, and electronics categories. (Chenlong Tan, CEO; Kevin Vassily, CFO)

Q: What is the current state of the hydroponics market? A: The demand environment for hydroponics is weak, and it has become a less meaningful portion of our overall sales. We don't expect significant growth in this area soon. (Kevin Vassily, CFO)

Q: How does iPower plan to leverage its technology and data-driven approach for future growth? A: Our core strength lies in our technology and data platforms, such as our ERP systems and business intelligence platforms. These enable efficient merchandising and distribution, which will drive future growth. (Chenlong Tan, CEO)

