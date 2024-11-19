iPhone maker Foxconn partners with Nvidia on AI-driven factories

Foxconn Technology, in collaboration with Nvidia, is leveraging digital twin technology to revolutionise manufacturing and supply chain management. The initiative uses Nvidia's Omniverse to streamline global factory operations, enhance resilience, and ensure consistent quality.

According to a press release on Monday, Foxconn announced a collaboration with Nvidia to develop digital twins aimed at transforming manufacturing processes and supply chain management. The partnership is expected to facilitate the global deployment of advanced facilities and enhance corporate resilience, opening new opportunities for innovation in these domains.

This collaboration was first unveiled during Hon Hai Tech Day 2023, where Foxconn showcased its use of Nvidia's Omniverse platform to create a 3D digital twin for simulating automated production lines at its Hsinchu factory in Taiwan. Plans are under way to expand the application of Omniverse to other Foxconn factories worldwide.

Concurrently, progress at the company's Mexico facility highlights the integration of Nvidia Omniverse, Nvidia Isaac for robotics, Nvidia Modulus for artificial intelligence-driven simulations, and OpenUSD for seamless data interoperability.

The Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California. Photo: AP alt=The Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California. Photo: AP>

The adoption of digital twin technology enables Foxconn to scale operations quickly by virtually simulating processes before physical implementation. This capability supports the company's strategy for global deployment, allowing it to replicate and standardise production lines across various regions with exceptional efficiency. By ensuring consistent quality and precision, Foxconn strengthens its competitiveness in strategic global markets.

In addition to accelerating global expansion, digital twin technology enhances Foxconn's resilience by enabling rapid responses to supply chain disruptions and shifting market demands. Simulating and adjusting manufacturing processes in real-time allows the company to reallocate resources flexibly across regions, ensuring operational continuity for itself and its clients. This adaptability positions Foxconn to maintain a competitive edge in an increasingly dynamic global economy.

Foxconn is actively integrating Industry 4.0 technologies into its facilities as part of a strategic response to global supply chain shifts and increasing labour costs in mainland China.

