iPhone 16’s Impact on Apple (AAPL)’s Market Share: A Mixed Bag

In This Article:
We recently published a list of Top 10 Trending AI Stocks to Watch in November. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stands against other trending AI stocks to watch in November.
Amid soaring valuations of AI stocks, beginner investors keep wondering whether they are too late to the AI party. However, investing experts believe that opportunities abound in the AI space because of the nature of this technological revolution.
While talking to Wall Street Journal during the WSJ Tech Live Conference, venture capitalist Martin Casado, a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, explained why he believes there is no such thing as “too late” when it comes to AI for now.
“When it comes to AI, it really feels like the marginal cost of language, reasoning and creation are going to zero. And if that’s the case, this is a supercycle. And if that’s the case, we’ve got decades. So there’s no “too late.” In that sense, we’re still very, very early.”
The AI revolution is quickly entering the phase where we are seeing real-life use cases as AI is helping companies significantly reduce costs and increase efficiency. According to a detailed report published by Benesch’s AI Commission, an AI-based tool that monitors real-time data from electronic medical records reduced unexpected deaths in hospitalized internal medicine patients by 26%.
Casado also talked about the usability of AI models for actual problem-solving:
“Everybody looks at the OpenAIs. But as far as value creation and integration, if you look at all the private companies, the smaller companies that are building their own smaller models, they are some of the fastest-growing companies we’ve seen in the history of the industry.”
Also Read 10 Best Healthcare Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds and 10 Best Mid-Cap Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now.
For this article we picked 10 AI stocks trending on latest news and earnings. With each stock we have mentioned the number of hedge fund investors. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
Denys Prykhodov / Shutterstock.com
Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)
Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 184
Talking about a couple of positive analyst notes about Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Jim Cramer said in a latest program on CNBC:
“Basically (analyst notes) saying, it ain’t that bad, so buy the stock. I would like more than that. I would say Apple, own it, trade it. I’m for the elongated cycle. They don’t have to have the 16 be perfect. They have to have demand over time. When you get the AI, people will want to upgrade.”
Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) recently posted decent quarterly results but concerns remain around its iPhone 16 sales and growth. Analysts are deeply divided on this stock. Morgan Stanley recently called Apple’s current position “challenging,” with KeyBanc and TF International Securities expressing concerns over iPhone sales volume. KeyBanc downgraded Apple to “underweight” with a $200 price target. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives remains bullish, reiterating his view that Apple could reach a $4 trillion market cap.
Recently, Apple reclaimed a top-5 position in China’s smartphone market, its 15.6% market share is still down from last year, especially against Huawei, which surged with over 40% growth. Xiaomi also continues to challenge Apple’s competitive edge. Notably, the iPhone 16 had only about three weeks of Q3 sales, yet didn’t lift Apple’s market share for the quarter, despite expectations for initial sales to be strong.
In the latest earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook highlighted new features for the iPhone, such as a more comfortable watch band and sleep apnea detection, none appeared to be major demand drivers for new customers.
Vltava Fund stated the following regarding Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:
“You probably have not missed the news that Warren Buffett has already sold half the stock from his largest public markets investment, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). It was a phenomenal investment for Berkshire. Over the course of seven years or so, it brought a profit of well over USD 100 billion. Apple comprised a very large position within Berkshire’s public portfolio, and this was the reason we avoided Apple stock outright during that time. We considered our exposure to Apple through our holdings of Berkshire stock to be sufficient, and we ended up making a lot of money on it. There has been a great deal of speculation in the market about what Buffett’s sale of Apple signals regarding his view of the stock market. I think the reason for the sale is much simpler. Buffett probably considers Apple stock so expensive that he prefers to cash in at 20% less (after all, Berkshire must pay tax on its profits). He started selling in the first quarter of the year. When I was in Omaha for the general meeting in May, Buffett said he was still selling, and I expect he continued to do so in the third quarter. I have to say that, as a Berkshire shareholder, I am happy about the Apple sale. I think Berkshire’s management will find a better use for this money, as they always have in the past. It is quite likely that they already have a very specific idea about this. If that takes two or three years, it does not matter at all. This is not a race and, in the meantime, the risk of holding Berkshire Hathaway stock itself has been greatly reduced.”
Overall, AAPL ranks 4th on our list of trending AI stocks to watch in November. While we acknowledge the potential of AAPL, our conviction lies in the belief that under the radar AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than AAPL but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
READ NEXT: 8 Best Wide Moat Stocks to Buy Now and 30 Most Important AI Stocks According to BlackRock
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.