iPhone 16 event: Apple announces live launch of new phones, Watch and AirPods

Apple has announced when it will reveal the iPhone 16 alongside other products.

The company will hold an event, seemingly titled “It’s Glowtime”, at its California headquarters on 9 September. It will begin at 10am local Pacific time, or 6pm in the UK.

Both the reference to the glow and the swirling colours in the invitation appear to be a reference to Apple Intelligence, the company’s new AI features. That uses the same swirling colours when it is invoked on the iPhone.

In addition to the new iPhone 16, Apple is rumoured to be launching an updated Apple Watch and new AirPods.

The iPhone 16 is rumoured to once again come in four options: the Pro and non-Pro, and a larger version of each. Rumours suggest that they will feature a largely similar design, but the Pro model’s displays may be larger and the non-Pro phones might get the Action Button that is currently exclusive to the higher-end models.

The swirling colours presumably indicate that Apple Intelligence will be a central part of the marketing for the new phones. Currently, only the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max can get access to it – but the full iPhone 16 line-up is likely to be able to use the new tools, and more features could be announced for those new handsets.

This year’s event falls on Monday, a day that Apple has never before used to introduce an iPhone before. Almost all rumours had suggest that the iPhone will be launched the following day, on 10 September.

The company may have chosen to go early to avoid the first TV debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, which is scheduled to happen on the Tuesday.

In recent years, Apple has settled into a dependable schedule of opening pre-orders for the new phone on the Friday after the event, and then putting them on sale a week later. There is nothing to indicate that schedule will change this time around.

Soon after the event, Apple is likely to announce the release of its new software, which includes iOS 18. That brings a range of new features – though it is not clear whether it will include Apple Intelligence, even to phones that support it.