Iowa man plans to renovate newly purchased home after winning $100,000 from scratch-off

Bradley Greene poses with his winning check after playing the Holiday 50X The Money game.

An Iowa man who won $100,000 playing an instant game plans to renovate his newly bought home with his winnings, according to the Iowa Lottery.

Bradley Greene of Mount Vernon won $100,000 from the Holiday 50X The Money scratch-off game last month after buying a winning ticket at Casey's in Cedar Rapids, according to the lottery.

The 46-year-old Greene told the Iowa Lottery that he scratched off the ticket in the parking lot of his workplace at General Mills. Once he revealed a matching number on his ticket, he cautiously scratched to unveil the prize amount.

Realizing he had won, Greene then jumped out of his car and dashed across the parking lot to his co-worker's truck to share the news, the lottery said.

"He didn't believe me, and I looked at it five different times and I couldn't believe it, either," Greene told the Iowa Lottery. "He was scratching a Crossword (lottery ticket) at the time. He had scanned his (ticket) because he had won. So he had the (mobile) app up and then he scanned mine and we both knew."

When Greene went to claim his prize at the lottery's Cedar Rapids regional office on Tuesday, he told officials he planned to renovate his home with the prize money.

"We've already got the master bath torn apart," Greene said, according to the lottery. "We just bought this house last September. It needs a little updating, so this will definitely help out."

What is Holiday 50X The Money?

Holiday 50X The Money is a $10 scratch game with a top prize of $100,000.

Players can participate in the "Million Dollar Holiday" promotion by entering non-winning holiday scratch tickets until 9:59 a.m. on January 8, 2024, per the Iowa Lottery. A total of $1 million in prizes will be awarded, including a top prize of $500,000.

What are the odds of winning Holiday 50X The Money?

The game has six top prizes of $100,000, and the odds of winning are one in 2.86. The chances of winning the top prize of $100,000 are one in 125,270.00.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Iowa man wins $100,000 from $10 scratch-off game