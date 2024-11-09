Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Third-Quarter Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Next Year

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) just released its quarterly report and things are looking bullish. Iovance Biotherapeutics beat expectations with revenues of US$59m arriving 8.8% ahead of forecasts. The company also reported a statutory loss of US$0.28, 6.0% smaller than was expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

After the latest results, the 13 analysts covering Iovance Biotherapeutics are now predicting revenues of US$460.9m in 2025. If met, this would reflect a substantial 407% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 41% to US$0.80. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$459.4m and losses of US$0.82 per share in 2025. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in analyst sentiment with the latest consensus release, given the upgrade to loss per share forecasts for next year.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$23.92, suggesting that reduced loss estimates are not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Iovance Biotherapeutics analyst has a price target of US$34.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$10.00. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely different views on what kind of performance this business can generate. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Iovance Biotherapeutics' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 267% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2025 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 105% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 21% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Iovance Biotherapeutics is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

