Iondrive Insider Ups Holding During Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Iondrive Limited's (ASX:ION ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Iondrive Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Chunyan Niu made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$466k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.02 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.011. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Chunyan Niu.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 17% of Iondrive shares, worth about AU$921k. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Iondrive Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Iondrive shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Iondrive insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Iondrive has 6 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

