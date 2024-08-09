Invinity Energy Systems plc's (LON:IES) Profit Outlook

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Invinity Energy Systems plc's (LON:IES) future prospects. Invinity Energy Systems plc produces and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) and related hardware for energy storage market in Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America. The UK£93m market-cap company announced a latest loss of UK£23m on 31 December 2023 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Invinity Energy Systems will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 4 of the British Electrical analysts is that Invinity Energy Systems is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of UK£10m in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 75%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Invinity Energy Systems' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Invinity Energy Systems currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

