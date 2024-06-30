Invicta Holdings Full Year 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

Invicta Holdings (JSE:IVT) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: R8.28b (up 6.6% from FY 2023).

Net income: R480.5m (down 1.8% from FY 2023).

Profit margin: 5.8% (down from 6.3% in FY 2023). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: R4.92.

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Invicta Holdings EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 3.5%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the RPI: Industrial segment contributing a total revenue of R4.87b (59% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth R5.54b amounted to 67% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to R2.05b (91% of total expenses). Explore how IVT's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 7.5% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 4.5% growth forecast for the Global Trade Distributors industry.

Performance of the market in South Africa.

The company's shares are down 1.4% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Invicta Holdings that we have uncovered.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com