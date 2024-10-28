Investors in Züblin Immobilien Holding (VTX:ZUBN) have seen favorable returns of 34% over the past five years

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. But Züblin Immobilien Holding AG (VTX:ZUBN) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 12% over five years, which is below the market return. Over the last twelve months the stock price has risen a very respectable 12%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Züblin Immobilien Holding actually saw its EPS drop 26% per year.

The strong decline in earnings per share suggests the market isn't using EPS to judge the company. Given that EPS is down, but the share price is up, it seems clear the market is focussed on other aspects of the business, at the moment.

The revenue growth of 0.2% per year hardly seems impressive. So it seems one might have to take closer look at earnings and revenue trends to see how they might influence the share price.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Züblin Immobilien Holding the TSR over the last 5 years was 34%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Züblin Immobilien Holding provided a TSR of 16% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 6% over half a decade This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Züblin Immobilien Holding has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

